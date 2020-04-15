Local Restaurant Offers Affordable Kids Lunches During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn – A local restaurant is making sure kids in the area have access to an affordable lunch during the pandemic.

At the Trophy Cafe in Gary New Duluth, kids can receive a cheeseburger, chips, and a fruit cup all for just $3 for lunch.

The cafe jumped into action as soon as the the pandemic hit.

This was an opportunity to not only help students while also finding a way to keep working.

“We all looked forward to cheeseburger day when we were in school,” said Manager Mike O’Hara. “It keeps all of us at the Trophy Cafe and other businesses that rely on food and beverage sales in town, hopefully it gives them something to do.”

Lunches are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Trophy Cafe is located on Commonwealth Avenue in Gary New Duluth.