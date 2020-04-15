MnDot Prepares for 2020 Road Construction Projects

DULUTH, Minn.– As the summer months get closer, it’s time to start getting ready for road construction season.

Crews will soon be working on the roads to improve infrastructure around the Northland.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is getting ready to hit the pavement as construction season gets underway.

“We’re improving our infrastructure and providing construction jobs,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT.

There are 24 construction projects total, going from International Falls to Hinckley. Highlights for this construction season include work on seven different bridges and prep work for the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth, totaling to about $94 million.

The first project will start April 27 with work on the Lake Avenue Bridge in downtown Duluth and more projects are being prepped to begin in May.

MnDOT says they have been seeing fewer cases on the road with the stay at home order and are trying to take full advantage.

“MnDOT as a whole is trying to take advantage of [less people on the roads] as much as possible,” said Nelson. “There will be impacts, we know that, it’s a reality but we are trying to take advantage of this unique situation and get projects going.”

For more information and updates on the 2020 construction season, check out their website.