Ruth House Gives Out Free Meals

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In Superior, one church has been working to help those who might be food insecure right now.

Ruth House in Superior has been giving out free meals for the last couple of months.

Food is donated by members of the community and served daily from 5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m. They give out around 40 to 60 meals every night.

Tonight’s meal was turkey with corn and mashed potatoes. Organizers at the Ruth House say they are happy to do what they can.

“The community has been so kind to us,” said Walking Victorious Ministries Pastor Jack Swonger. “We’re just here to serve the community so it’s just a natural hand and glove fit.”

The leftover food each night is saved for a free lunch the next day that’s served at the Ruth House everyday from 12:00-1:00 p.m.