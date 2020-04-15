Virtual Baby Showers: How the Coronavirus Impacts Gatherings

DULUTH, Minn. – A lot of gatherings are being canceled these days because of the coronavirus, but people are still figuring out alternative ways to do things like baby showers.

Lynsey Haala and her husband Chad are expecting a new baby in June. When they had to cancel their planned baby shower, they knew they needed to get creative. Then Lynsey’s OB doctor gave her an innovative idea about how to still host a shower.

“It’s probably the best thing that we can do right now and it’s something that I can still look forward to. He’s able to participate too and a lot of people like it,” said Lynsey Haala.

They have been posting live videos of themselves opening up gifts. Friends and family have been sending gifts to their house or have dropped them off at their parents’ places.

“It’s just a way for them to see virtually and open up her gifts because obviously it’s a real bummer that she had to cancel her shower with everything going on,” said Chad Haala.

They’ve received gifts like portable infant sleepers, clothes, and bottles, and they’ve done the livestream of them opening gifts every day because of the number of gifts they’ve received.

When giving advice to other expectant mothers about handling the coronavirus pandemic, Lynsey tells them to focus on the baby and on the present moment.

“I’ve really just been throwing myself at the baby and getting the nursery ready and putting things together and really focusing on that,” said Lynsey Haala.