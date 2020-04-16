4-H Makes Masks and Scrub Caps for Northlanders

Young people all over the Northland are among those helping out in the fight against coronavirus.

ESKO, Minn. – 4-H is an organization that gives young people opportunities for service projects.

Here in the Northland, 4-H members have made more than 400 masks and have also been making scrub caps. The items are being donated to hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities in the Carlton County area, Fond Du Lac Reservation, and Duluth.

For 4-H participants, it’s about focusing on the present moment and how to help out with the cause.

“It’s a good opportunity during this time because everybody is going through it so it’s a nice way to get your mind off it and help people,” said Aubrey Compo, member of 4-H.

The club projects provide a sense of stability during a very unusual time.

“I’m a senior at Esko so I’m kind of missing out on all the prom, probably and graduation is all up in the air right now, so everything is just kind of crazy so it’s kind of nice to have something that’s immovable right now,” said Compo.

For more information about 4-H and other things members are doing, visit the organization’s website at 4-h.org.