Ashland County Man Dies in Fatal Crash

TOWNSHIP OF SANBORN, Wis. – A 21-year-old male from Ashland County died Wednesday night when the car he was driving crashed in the woods.

Authorities say the accident happened on Birch Hill Road in the Township of Sanborn around 7:00 p.m.

Officers, Bad River First Responders, and Ashland Ambulance responded to the scene where the male was found deceased.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ashland County Coroner.