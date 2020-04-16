Biondi, Gotz Become Latest Hawks to Join UMD Men’s Hockey Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Former Hermantown hockey stars Blake Biondi and Darian Gotz have been sitting on their verbal college commitments for a few years now. But this week, they each signed their National Letter of Intent to officially join the UMD men’s hockey team.

“It’s obviously feels great. It’s been my dream since I was 3 years old. Once I guess it’s official, it feels really good,” said Biondi.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. I think it’s just another step in the journey. Obviously the verbal commitment and then putting that pen to paper, it’s a very nice feeling,” Gotz said.

Biondi and Gotz were able to share their special moment during their NLI signings as well.

“We actually FaceTimed each other and signed at the same time so that was pretty cool. He’s my best friend so getting to share that with him was awesome,” said Gotz.

“That was the only way we could connect. It was awesome and doing it with him was even more special,” Biondi said.

Gotz spent this past season playing junior hockey in the USHL, an experience that he says helped his development.

“You’re playing against guys during games that everyone is committed. Everyone is at a DI level and it pushes you to get better every day,” said Gotz.

As for Biondi, he’ll make the jump straight from high school to college after taking home the Mr. Hockey Award in his senior year for the Hawks.

“I trust in what the coaching staff has and what they’ve done to develop players. Every single year, they’re going to the NHL. Watching them and their habits and what it takes to be a great college player. I think it’s just important to be around that every day,” Biondi said.

The pair will join Cole Koepke and Jesse Jacques as the Bulldogs will feature four former Hermantown players on their squad.

“I think it kind of just happens that way. Everyone grows up that they want to play for the Bulldogs. It’s just pretty special what the town of Hermantown is able to do to produce not only players going to the Bulldogs, but also going to other programs,” said Gotz.

“Carrying on that tradition is super important. I think at the same time it’s just great for both programs and obviously it works with Hermantown developing those players. And at UMD, those players are playing great too and moving on to the next level, even after UMD. It’s awesome,” Biondi said.