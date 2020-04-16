Community Action Offers Virtual Tax Help

DULUTH, Minn.– The federal and state tax deadline has been pushed to July 15. But many people still have a lot of questions when it comes to their taxes this year.

Community Action is a place in Duluth that offers tax help to people who need it. Even though they can’t meet in person, community action can still help you virtually.

Those at Community Action also say you can check on the IRS website to see if you apply for a stimulus check, how much you’re getting, and when it comes.

“We of course recognize that taxes still need to be filed by July 15 and we’re going to get really backed up if we don’t start really plugging through now,” said Zayla Asquith-Heinz, Tax Site Supervisor for Community Action. “We also recognize that people need their refunds now more than ever.”

If you want to find out more about what help community action offers, you can check it out on their website.