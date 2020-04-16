Douglas County Humane Society Sees Rise In Adoptions

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Douglas County Humane Society has seen a large increase in pet adoptions since the Covid-19 outbreak first began.

Right now they are shut down to the public and only taking appointments for adoptions and calls for if someone finds a stray.

Staff say, that the public acted fast to help the animals leaving the humane society empty.

“When this outbreak started the community really came forward with options to foster. Adoptions went through the roof. So our count right now is pretty low,” Douglas County Humane Society Director, Sheila Keup says.

The Humane Society currently has one dog, who is in the process of being adopted, and one cat who recently had a procedure done and will be isolated for a few more weeks.