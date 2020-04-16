Duluth NAACP Gives Away Free Masks

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth NAACP held another mask give-away for people wanting to protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

Volunteers were out at Memorial Park in West Duluth to hand out masks to anybody who wanted one. They even gave out free sanitizer and bubbles and coloring books for kids.

This comes after the NAACP gave out more than 400 masks in downtown Duluth on Monday. All masks were donated by the community.

“I’m looking forward to walking around in my community out in western Duluth and seeing people wearing masks more and more, which is happening,” said Janet Kennedy, Health and Environmental Equity Committee Chair for Duluth NAACP.

Another mask give-away is happening in Superior next Thursday. A specific location will be announced in the coming days. Updates will be on the NAACP’s Facebook page.