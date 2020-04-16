First Ever Virtual Beer Fest Happening This Weekend

About 20 Minnesota breweries are participating in the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – For all the beer lovers out there, here’s your chance to have an experience of a lifetime right in the comfort of your home.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is hosting the first-ever virtual beer fest this weekend.

About 20 Minnesota breweries, including Bent Paddle, Blacklist Brewing, and Hoops Brewing in Duluth, are participating in the virtual beer fest.

Attendees will get to view a virtual tasting of more than 80 different types of beers.

Also, brewers will be showing how they make their varieties beers.

“The idea is to obviously spread the word of craft beer, keep people engaged and have some fun,” said Hoops Brewing Owner Dave Hoops.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is hoping more than 5,000 people will tune in.

The virtual beer fest is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

The cost is $3 to participate.