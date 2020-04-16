First Witness Concerned After Seeing Slight Dip in Child Abuse Being Reported

The National Children's Alliance says 87% of child abuse cases happen within the family.

DULUTH, Minn. – First Witness Child Advocacy Center is doing everything it can to make sure children are safe from abuse during the stay-at-home order.

First Witness is doing more services over the phone during the pandemic, but they say they are concerned by a slight dip in the number of reports into the center about potential abuse while so many kids are home.

“One-fifth of all child abuse reports are coming from either teachers or school staff and so really what’s detrimental right now is kids have lost that opportunity to tell a safe adult…they aren’t given those opportunities away who might be hurting them to say what’s going on,” said Kylee Pass, a family advocate at First Witness.

First Witness experts are asking adults to be extra alert for any unusual marks or bruises they may see on a child they know.

However, in a time when a lack of socializing may prevent that in-person check-up a phone call with a child can alert you to changes in behavior.

“If a child who is normally happy-go-lucky or outgoing is showing signs of being more reserved or more quiet if a child is showing signs of having less boundaries or sexualized behavior,” said Tracie Clanaugh, the executive director at First Witness.

If you suspect a child is being abused you can call 9-1-1, reach out to St. Louis County Social Services here, or contact First Witness here.