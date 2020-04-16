Local Chorus Group Still Finding a Way to Sing

Despite the challenges with the coronavirus, one local choir group still finding a way to sing.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the challenges with the coronavirus, one local choir group is still finding a way to sing.

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus has now created virtual orchestra spaces for each choir. The organization is also hosting musical moments, where choir members can submit pictures or videos of themselves making music in their homes.

Winners are chosen from all the choirs and a prize is mailed to the winning singers.

“The moment that we engage with it, the moment that we find it, I think it just you just realize and you come out of it like oh my gosh that made me feel so much better,” said Jenna Kelly, the executive director of Lake Superior Youth Chorus.

The choir is also putting together its first virtual choir performance of the song, “I Sing of the Northland,” which will be released at a later date.