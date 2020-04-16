Minnesota Latest COVID-19 Numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning reporting 1,912 confirmed cases in the state.

That is 103 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

Minnesota is also reporting 94 total deaths in the state due to new coronavirus.

To date, 1,020 in the state no longer require isolation.

The MDH website reports that 213 patients require hospitalization as of Thursday with 103 of those patients currently in the ICU.

St. Louis County is reporting 44 confirmed cases and 6 deaths as of Thursday morning.