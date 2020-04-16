MNHS: Split Rock Lighthouse, Historic Sites Closed Through June 30

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Minnesota Historical Society announced the closure of all historic sites and museums to the public through June 30.

The temporary closure will affect 26 historical locations including the Split Rock Lighthouse.

The MNHS website says the decision was made ‘to protect the health and safety of guests, staff, volunteers, interns, and the community.’

According to a Facebook post on the Split Rock Lighthouse page, in-person visits, field trips, and rentals will also be canceled during the temporary closure.

The post also states that MNHS will furlough some staff starting Mar 1 through June 30.