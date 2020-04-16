Northwest Community Service Agency Distributes Pre-Made Food Boxes

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Northwest Community Service Agency is doing their part helping supply members of the Northland community with food.

Since mid-March the food shelf in Superior has been doing curbside pickup and pre-making the boxes of food with all of the essentials.

Right now the food shelf is lacking in milk, juice and condiment items.

“Our food pantry has never been one for the ketchups and relish and mustard. Those sort of things. Another item we’ve never really received much of that people have been asking for,” Northwest Community Service CEO, Millie Rounsville says.

To donate, or if you’re in need of food the northwest community service agency distributes boxes of food Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. at their office on Tower Avenue in Superior.