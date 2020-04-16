Opening Day Still On for Duluth Huskies

DULUTH, Minn. – Opening Day is still a go for the Northwoods League, including the Duluth Huskies. General manager Greg Culver says that can change at any time, especially with what happens with the delayed start for the pros.

“If MLB decides they’re going to go July 1st with four weeks of spring training and kicking the season off August 1st, we’ll probably go July 1st with a shortened season around 40 games, 20 home games, 20 away games,” Culver said.

But also in the way will be the federal, state and local orders that would make it tough for teams to travel. And Culver adds that he doesn’t want the season to start suddenly either.

“We’ve got to work on getting players in. We’ve got to work on getting coaches in. We’ve got look at getting our interns in. There’s a lot of moving pieces but as of right now, it’s a holding pattern,” said Culver.

We’ll have much more from Culver on Friday as he will be our guest on Coaches Corner for Friday Night Frenzy.