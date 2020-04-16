Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop Distributes Nearly 300 Bundles of Groceries

Ruby's expected well above the usual average of 200 bundles of groceries due to high unemployment rates during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop distributed nearly 300 shares of food and paper products to community members.

Ruby’s expected well above the usual average of 200 bundles of groceries due to high unemployment rates during the pandemic.

They did it all from the parking lot instead of how they normally do it in the Coppertop Church basement

Cars filled up the Coppertop Church parking lot as Ruby’s offered outside pickup.

Volunteers unloaded the semi-truck and divided food up into boxes which included things like pasta, eggs, and toilet paper for each person.

“It’s really nice to be able to do something even if it’s something as little as this because there’s so many people who need it and as many people who show up here there’s still more who also can’t come,” said Delaney Kreager, a volunteer at Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop.

Ruby’s Coppertop had to turn away many volunteers on Thursday to help minimize risk.

Others in the community were helping out by picking up the groceries for others.

“There’s a lot of people that really need it that can’t afford I’m fortunate enough that I don’t need to be here but I wanted to get this like I said for some of my family members,” said Pat Malkovich, who was picking up food.

Ruby’s says they are doing the best they can to make sure the community is well-fed during these difficult times.

“We have a lot less volunteers to try to minimize contact between people so it’s been a long process it’s a lot different than normal but hopefully we still can do as much good as we normally do,” said Kreager.

Ruby’s requires a $20 donation from each person, but it gives them 80 pounds of groceries.

Other Ruby’s Pantry dates around the region have also seen high demands showing just that places like Ruby’s is as important as ever.

“That’s what our country is all about taking care of others not just ourselves we kind of pride ourselves on that in America so we should keep doing it,” said Malkovich.

Any unused food will be taken to local food banks to be given out there.