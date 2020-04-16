Spice Up Your At-Home Cooking With This Jalapeño Green Sauce Recipe
DULUTH, Minn. – We’re all stuck at home making the most of cooking dinner night after night, and Meteorologist William Seay wants to help spice things up in your kitchen!
He shared his favorite Jalapeño green sauce recipe in this week’s Cooking Connection.
The sauce could be used on tacos, nachos, or simply for dipping chips.
Recipe:
1 lb. jalapeños
1 Roma tomato
1/2 small yellow onion
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Salt to taste
Blend ingredients together, and enjoy!