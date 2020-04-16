St. Ann’s Residence Covid-19 Update

20 cases of the Coronavirus has been confirmed at the senior living facility.

DULUTH, Minn. – Its been one week since a Coronavirus outbreak has hit St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth.

So far, a total of 20 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the senior living facility, five of those have died.

St. Ann’s Executive Director tells us they have already tested nearly 80 of their residents for Covid-19.

Only about eight confirmed with the virus remain in isolation at the facility and are responding well at this time.

St. Ann’s staff are also working with local physicians and hospitals to help stay on top of the virus.

Unfortunately, this pandemic has also created a work shortage.

The executive director says they are actively hiring more than 10 care professionals.

For now, he is grateful to the those who have already stepped up to help.

“Thank God for all those people who came to help. I can’t say enough about those St. Luke’s and Essentia employees, who have come off their furloughs, to help staff this building,” said Executive Director Scott Johnson.

A wing at Essentia’s St. Mary’s Hospital has been set up to isolate more St. Ann’s residents with severe symptoms if needed.

Out of those 20 confirmed cases, 12 are being hospitalized at St. Luke’s and Essentia hospitals.