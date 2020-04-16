Walz, Evers Partner With Midwest Governors to Reopen Region’s Economy

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, several Midwest Governors announced they will work together to coordinate the reopening of the Midwest region economy.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers along with Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) said they will work closely to examine the best way to safely reopen the economy that will protect families from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet. “Today, we are announcing that Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers’ health. We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19. “Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education.”

The governors say there are four factors they will examine to determine when it is best to reopen:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.

Enhanced ability to test and trace.

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.