WIAA to Decide Fate of Spring Sports Season Next Week Amid School Shutdown Announcement

With Governor Tony Evers cancelling the rest of the school year, that all but ends the spring sports season.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – High school student athletes in Wisconsin have been waiting for the past month to find out if the spring sports season will be taking place. And Thursday, they received some clarity, but not the good news they had expected.

With Governor Tony Evers cancelling the rest of the school year, that all but ends the spring sports season. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement saying they are not ready to officially cancel the season. The Board of Control will review their options at their next meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, the University of Wisconsin-Madison cancelled campus events through June 30th, eliminating several state championship tournaments including boys golf and softball.