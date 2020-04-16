Wisconsin Schools, Golf Courses Impacted by Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ Extension

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Families and business across Wisconsin are being impacted by Gov. Tony Evers extending Wisconsin’s Safer at Home Order.

Public and private schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

Dr. Sara Croney, superintendent of the School District of Maple, tells us that’s no surprise to her. She’s happy her district now has a definite answer about how to handle the rest of the school year.

“I told the teachers weeks ago pretend as if the school buildings will not be open for the rest of the year and if it would happen, we could be pleasantly surprised,” said Croney.

She says many schools are happy to know for sure that schools will be taught online for the rest of the academic year. That makes it easier for educators to plan their curriculum than if school buildings were re-opened sometime this spring.

“The difficulty would be those parents who may still have a concern may insist that their children are being educated online even if the order is lifted and the other students are coming back,” explained Croney. “Now that makes it extremely difficult. Our teachers would have to teach on two platforms.”

Croney is sad for high school seniors because they’ll have to miss out on prom and spring sports. But she tells us the school district is still planning to hold a graduation.

“The School District of Maple, Northwestern High School, will have some graduation ceremony once it’s safe,” said Croney. “We don’t know when that’s going to be. It could be as late as August, September.”

Meanwhile, under the stay-at-home order extension, some businesses will be allowed new opportunities by the state to serve customers while staying safe.

Golf courses may open again April 24th with some restrictions.

“I believe golf is a great social distance activity,” said Scott Simmons, owner of Poplar Golf Course. “You’re outside and usually safe distances away from people.”

Tee times can be scheduled online and by phone only, and clubhouses will remain closed.

Simmons tells us he doesn’t know how many golfers will choose to come out this spring.

“I think people are probably still going to lean towards the safer side maybe some days and wait until this thing quiets down a little bit more, but I know there’s a lot of people that have been cooped up and are antsy to play, so they could go either way, I’m not sure,” he said.

Simmons tells us weather has been great this spring, so the course should be in good condition.

He says Poplar Golf Course usually opens in late April or Early May, so this season will be on par with that.