Flower Deliveries Are Up Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Flower deliveries are up for local florist shops in the Northland.

Engwall Florist and Gifts in Hermantown is doing way more deliveries than usual during this pandemic.

Lilies and tulips are some of the most popular flowers being ordered.

As many people are spending more time at home, most of them are looking to share something with their friends and families.

The tag line has been if you want to give joy, give flowers,” said Owner Betty Ecklund. “It’s like a smile, a fresh flower or blooming plant is a smile and its joy.”

Engwall is open Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. for contactless delivery and curbside pick up.