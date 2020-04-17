Juvenile Charged With Homicide in Fatal Ashland County Crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash in Ashland County Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Department says the juvenile and the victim, Mahzhaquad Ford, had an alleged altercation during an attempted drug transaction.

Authorities say during the altercation the Ford ‘became entangled with a vehicle being driven by the juvenile, which departed at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tree.’

Authorities say the crash happened on Birch Hill Road in the Township of Sanborn around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers, Bad River First Responders, and Ashland Ambulance responded to the scene where Ford was found deceased.

The final cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The incident remains under investigation.