Local Business Raising Funds to Feed the Hungry

DULUTH, Minn. – One local company is creating merchandise to help out Northland residents.

Locally Laid Egg Company wanted to help with fighting off food insecurity for Northlanders, so they partnered with Duluth Screen Printing to create clothes to sell.

Proceeds will be donated to multiple groups such as Duluth Screen Printing, Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be the silver lining of all of this that it really reaches out and sparks our humanity and we do start seeing ourselves as more of a community that needs to take care of each other,” said Lucie Amundsen, the Marketing Lead for Locally Laid Egg Company.

To find out how to buy some of the merchandise, visit their Facebook page. The sale goes through April 27th.