Local Businesses Impacted by Alcohol To-Go Bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Good news for some Minnesota restaurants: The Minnesota Senate and the House have passed a bill authorizing restaurants to sell wine and beer with takeout orders. Final approval is still pending from the governor, but that seems almost certain to happen.

Many Minnesota restaurant owners had been pushing for this change to open up a new revenue stream, but there are still mixed feelings about the legislation.

While it should help bring in more money during these tough times, it won’t bring revenues even close to what they normally would be.

“It’s exciting, it’s new, I think we’re all jumping new in everything that’s happening through all of this,” said Matt Berthiaume, owner of the Social House. “Do I think here personally, do I think we’ll see substantial revenue growth? I don’t.”

However, those in the restaurant industry are appreciative of the support from lawmakers to make ‘to go’ beer and wine sales possible.

“Any dollar helps,” said Berthiaume. “If they’re willing to come and buy a beer, I am more than happy to sell it. Any dollar we can bring in I’m happy with.”

The Social House opened less than a year ago and currently has three employees still working. The business is now doing takeout and curbside and is ready to add alcohol to those orders.

Over at the Crooked Pint in Duluth, the manager believes this change will be a beneficial addition to what they’ve already been doing during the pandemic.

“Right now, any additional revenue streams that we can get are gonna help,” said

Russ Smith, manager of Crooked Pint in Duluth.

The Crooked Pint had 43 employees before the governor’s order closing in-house dining. They have around a dozen working right now.

Both restaurants have been using new cleanliness protocols to make sure their employees are keeping up with the standards established by the CDC.

“Come to work, go home, don’t mess around, don’t do anything, just be the most boring people on earth,” said Smith.

The legislation would allow qualified restaurants to sell up to a six-pack of beer, hard seltzer, and cider in cans, and up to a bottle of wine with a prepared food take-out order.