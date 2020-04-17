Many Shooting Ranges to Open After New Gov. Walz Order

Old Vermillion Trails Sporting Clays and Hunting in Duluth will be opening on the Tuesday after Memorial Day for its summer season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some outdoor shooting ranges are set to open on Saturday after Governor Walz’s order on Friday.

However, one Duluth range is waiting until after Memorial Day to get its season started.

Old Vermillion Trails Sporting Clays and Hunting in Duluth had to shut down its winter season in March due to COVID-19.

The manager, Burt Schweiger, normally opens the summer season the Tuesday after Memorial Day and now that Gov. Walz has allowed outdoor shooting ranges to operate, Schweiger is looking forward to opening day.

The courses at Old Vermillion are usually 60 acres to shot on, so people are spread out at the range.

“I feel it’s really a safe sport when something like this is going on because you’re out in the fresh air. They don’t have to group up they know that. Yeah, it’ll be good to see everybody. I’m sure there will be some that maybe aren’t comfortable getting around people right now but I think the majority will be anxious to get out and shoot,” said Schweiger.

Schweiger is already planning on keeping his clubhouse closed and might even adjust hours to open earlier in the day so retired people can shoot when it is less crowded.