Minnesota DNR Issues Burning Restrictions

CLOQUET, Minn. – With the temperatures warming up, there is an elevated risk of fire danger.

Typically in the spring, the DNR sees a warming and drying trend.

This year, they are encouraging social distancing by implementing burning restrictions earlier than normal.

“We’re no longer issuing burning permits for vegetative material. So that limits the amount of wildfires our emergency responders will have to respond to,” Cloquet Area Forestry Supervisor, Craig Ferguson says.

Small amounts of dry leaves, brush and plant clippings fall into the vegetative material category.