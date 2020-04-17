Minnesota Latest COVID-19 Numbers, April 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Friday morning reporting 2,071 confirmed cases in the state.

That is 159 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

Minnesota is also reporting 111 total deaths in the state due to new coronavirus.

To date, 1,066 in the state no longer require isolation.

The MDH website reports that 223 patients require hospitalization as of Friday with 106 of those patients currently in the ICU.

St. Louis County is reporting 45 confirmed cases and 7 deaths as of Friday morning.