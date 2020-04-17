More than 60 Vehicles Attend St. Luke’s Parking Lot Prayer

Worshipers were from several local churches praying in a socially distanced way while listening to a special program by Life 97.3 outside of St. Luke's hospital.

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Luke’s parking lot became a place of worship on Friday for more than one hundred people praying for essential workers.

It all started when a local 11th-grade girl, Abigail Hansen, got the idea from a Tik Tok video.

She then contacted Life 97.3 and along with her church The Vineyard, it blossomed into more than 60 cars coming together to worship.

“I just really wanted this to be a time where we all got together as a community to just really pray just over the hospital because there’s so much going on right now and it’s crazy,” said Hansen.

The radio station put on a special half-hour program with music and prayer to appreciate the essential workers at the hospital along with others in the community.

“Symbolic in a way to be here right next to them and be praying for them and I hope that they can look out the windows and see that we are all here in solidarity praying for them,” said Niki Corbin, the station manager at Life 97.3.

A few St. Luke’s employees were able to step out on their break and take in the atmosphere.

“It makes me kind of want to cry I think it’s awesome we’ve been isolated in so many ways for so long it seems like a long time anyways so I’m just out here enjoying with the people and I love that the sun is shining so I think it’s just an amazing thing that 97.3 is doing,” said Wendy Larson, an operating room nurse at St. Luke’s.

Even though traditional church services are not happening during the pandemic, the people at the event said they want to still pray together even though they are apart.