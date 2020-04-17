Opening Day Cancelled for Duluth Huskies

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to Wisconsin’s extended “Safer at Home” order, the Northwoods League announced that Opening Day, which was set for may 26th, has been cancelled and there’s no information yet on when the season will begin.

The Huskies were scheduled to open their season on the road against Bismarck. In a press release, the league says they will consider multiple scenarios as each state determines their policies.