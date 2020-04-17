“Saints By The Second” A Recruiting Success for CSS Football Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team has found lots of success with their recent “Saints By The Second” recruiting tool.

Current and former players post videos on Twitter talking about their experience with the team that gives recruits an inside look into the program.

“It’s just a way to verify whatever I’m telling them, whatever coaches are telling them in the recruiting process. This is for real. This serious. These are guys that have been through it and had ups and downs,” said head coach Mike Heffernan.

“Saints By The Second” also gives former players a chance to stay involved with the program, even when everyone is in quarantine.

“Spring ball was a great time because there was a couple practices a year that they would come out and get to meet the current guys. We’d have recruits there. The golf outing, which was typically the end of June, I’m sure that might not be possible. There’s different things that are alumni were deeply involved with, especially through spring that now, this is the only way they can contribute and they are more than willing to contribute in any way possible,” Heffernan said.