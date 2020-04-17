St. Luke’s Wants Your Old iPad Or Tablet For Patients

DULUTH, Minn. – If you are on the market to purchase a new iPad or tablet and will no longer have use for your old one, St. Luke’s Hospital will take those devices off your hands.

Currently, the hospital is no longer allowing visitors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

More iPads or tablets could help physicians to inform patient families of their well being.

most of all the devices would allow patients to communicate with their loved ones.

“We know nothing helps us heal other than the people we love,” said Catherine Carter Huber. “All of our lives are so different, we are just trying to do what we can as quickly as we can to help our patients be with their families at a time when they physically cannot be.”

The devices must be in good working condition.

If you have an old iPad or tablet, you can reach out to the St. Luke’s Foundation by calling 218-2495249.

Devices can be dropped off Monday through Friday.