Stimulus Checks Used to Feed the Needy

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army received a sweet donation from a couple of employees.

The workers got their stimulus checks and decided to give a portion of that to help feed those who use their lunch program.

They purchased 30 boxes of pizza to feed roughly 100 people who lately have been taking a meal home with them from the facility.

Captain Bryan Ellison says it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Ellison. “I mean, in a time of such great need for some and others that don’t need, it can be just an amazing time to share what you have.”

Salvation Army employee Lindsay Williams was one of the people who donated her stimulus check. She says it’s sweet to be able to help feed those who need it.

“Put a little money back into the economy, help these ladies out and help feed people for lunch,” said Williams.

The Salvation Army gives out lunches every Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, check out the Salvation Army website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Duluth.