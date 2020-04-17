Toastmaters Competition Continues Virtually

While some gatherings are closed, others are still happening virtually, including speech competitions.

Toastmasters is a speech club that has groups throughout the nation and the world. Recently, a speech competition for the region was held virtually, featuring competitors from the Northland and Iron Range.

The Technical Director for the competition says its important to have these kinds of events because it’s important to be flexible in the way you present your speech.

“It was difficult but the learning point to it was hey, sometimes you might have to give presentations when you’re not surrounded by other people,” said Jordan Simpson, the Technical Director for the competition. “You can’t see their facial expressions every single time, and it’s good to be to try and get more of a sense and use for technology.”

Winners from the competition are advancing to the next level, which includes competitors from Canada.