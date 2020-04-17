Walz Lifts Restrictions for Some Outdoor Recreational Activities

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz issued an Executive Order lifting restrictions on some outdoor recreational activities while his “Stay At Home” order is still in effect.

In a Friday press release, Walz said this order means golf courses and driving ranges, along with a handful of other facilities may open or remain open.

The new guidelines require that individuals maintain 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.

Under the new Executive Order 20-38, the following facilities may reopen:

Bait shops for live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Public and private parks and trails

Golf courses and driving ranges

Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including: Marina services Dock installation and other lake services Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only



“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing shall remain closed.

“Minnesotans should continue to take part in outdoor activities close to their primary residence. Staying home helps protect Minnesotans from spreading COVID-19 and limits pressure on rural medical facilities and essential supplies,” said Walz.

These new provisions will go into effect on Saturday, April 18 at 5:00 a.m.