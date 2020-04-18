Duluth Grill to Open on Takeout Basis Staring Next Week

The restaurant will have things like cinnamon rolls and family-style pans of some of their best-sellers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Grill announced its grand re-opening is happening on April 22nd for takeout orders.

After being closed for a month, the restaurant is opening back up with a limited menu.

Owner Tom Hanson says they are also bringing back 15 to 20 staff members which is about 15 percent of the staff.

He says they will be getting elevated pay for coming back.

The Duluth Grill is also selling beer, wine, and local goods at the restaurant now.

Customers are encouraged to call ahead and order their food.

“We’re really glad that we took a month off, we’ve cleaned we reorganized we are putting together some of our favorites that are going to be freshly made and really concentrated that we bring good food that’s our number one concern,” said Tom Hanson the owner of the Duluth Grill.

The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. starting Wednesday.