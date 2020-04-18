Golfers Hit the Links for First Time This Season

Northland Country Club was ready to open on Saturday morning after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz lifted the restrictions on outdoor activities.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that outdoor activities, including golf courses, were allowed to open, and on Saturday, golfers were eager to hit the links.

Northland Country Club was ready to open on Saturday morning and had their driving range and course full of members. The country club has put in place many social distancing rules, including all golfers starting on the first tee and going one group at a time, and driving range mats being six feet apart from each other.

These limitations help keep golfers safe as they’re excited to finally get their seasons started.

“Very excited, more so for my boys. They’ve been cooped up for the last month at home with school and no school so they were pretty excited to come out today. I told them this morning that we might not be able too hit too much because there might be a lot of people, but it seems like everyone’s taking the time coming out, letting everyone else come out here, spread out, spend a little time and then go home,” golfer Todd Krollman said.

Northland Country Club says their course will be open to members only starting at 11 a.m. every day.