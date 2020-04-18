New COVID-19 Death Reported in St. Louis County, New Positive Case in Early 20s

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- One new individual has died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

The deceased is a woman in her early 80s, and was living in a long-term care facility.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county Saturday, to be a woman in her early 20s. There are now 46 positive cases in the county, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, there are now 2,213 positive cases, and 1,118 patients have been released from isolation. 121 people have died from the virus.