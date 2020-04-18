Sedan Crashes 25 Feet into Ecumen Lakeshore Residences

DULUTH, Minn. – A Chevy Impala was driving down 40th Avenue East and jumped the curb into a resident’s apartment on Friday evening at around 8:40, according to Duluth Police and Fire Departments.

Duluth Fire Department reports the driver of the car suffered multiple injuries and was transported to the hospital, one resident of Ecumen Lakeshore was transported and released uninjured.

The car went approximately 25 feet into the building through two apartments, a hallway, and a common area.

DPD reported no brake marks on the pavement before the crash.

DFD reports damage to Ecumen Lakeshore to be approximately $75,000.

Ecumen Lakeshore reported 20 residents were displaced Friday and relocated to an adjacent building.

Cleanup on the building began immediately on Friday evening with plans to begin repair on the building early this coming week, according to Ecumen Lakeshore.