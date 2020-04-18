Social Distancing Measures Possibly Driving Down Flu Cases

According to a Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist, the state is still predicting this year to be a moderately severe flu season, but not as severe as 2017-2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – As COVID-19 cases climb in Minnesota less of a spotlight has been put on the influenza season this year.

According to a Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist, the state is still predicting this year to be a moderately severe flu season, but not as severe as 2017-2018.

Influenza, like COVID-19, is a respiratory illness.

The Department of Health is encouraging doctors to also test for the flu when they test for COVID-19.

With people protecting themselves from getting the Coronavirus they might be protecting themselves for the flu as well.

“We think that our social distancing measures have really helped us see the influenza season go down, it’s definitely helped a lot. One of the graphs on our weekly influenza report is for influenza outbreaks in longterm care facilities and those have really gone down as well,” said Ellen Hill, and infectious disease epidemiologist, for Minnesota Department of Health.

Hill cautions people from going to cabins while social distancing saying people should think beyond their individual selves about the consequences of possibly taking COVID-19 to a small community.