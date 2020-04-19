Ely’s Summer Tourism Outlook Uncertain Due to COVID-19

Thousands of Americans travel to Ely each year during the summertime and COVID-19 has prompted Governor Tim Walz to discourage travel to prevent the spread of the virus leaving businesses to wonder what's next.

ELY, Minn. – Businesses all over the Northland are feeling the wide-reaching effects from the global pandemic.

Ely’s summer tourism season is in serious jeopardy and business owners say they are worried about the future.

“The bills still keep coming whether or not we have a season or not,” said Marty Chinander, the owner of Stony Ridge Resort in Ely.

Thousands of Americans travel to Ely each year during the summertime and COVID-19 has prompted Governor Tim Walz to discourage travel to prevent the spread of the virus.

The annual Blueberry Arts Festival was canceled as well leaving Ely businesses to wonder what the future holds.

“We depend on our summer business to get us through the whole year so it’s a big shock to our system,” said John O’Kane, the owner of Voyageur North Outfitters.

Gov. Walz recently allowed bait shops to open but camping is still closed.

Voyageur North Outfitters specializes in canoe camping trips.

O’Kane has owned the store for 39 years and says he depends on the camping season to be open for his business to run and wonders why it’s not allowed.

“If they don’t allow that and I won’t have a livelihood anymore. Once you get out there you are not exposed to people and that’s what they come up here for is to get away from people so it’s an ideal vacation in this type of climate,” said O’Kane.

Over at Stony Ridge Fishing Resort, Marty Chinander has owned the business for 22 years and says reservations are down by 70 percent for the season.

He does have a few reservations for the fishing opener in May but says he is concerned that many businesses won’t be able to open next year if the state isn’t more open this summer during the pandemic.

“We have compassion for those who have caught it for those who have lost loved ones but at the same time we need some compassion for us too because our very livelihoods are at stake and everything we’ve worked for our whole life is at stake,” said Chinander.

Ely Northland Market’s owner Donna Richards compares the first month of COVID-19 lockdown to how busy a summer month normally is.

She says the community has been very supportive through all of it.

“People have been very understanding because we are in it together. It’s all a little unknown right now it’ll definitely be a bit of a different summer but we’ll make the best of it and see where it goes,” said Richards.

A looming season that is uncertain is prompting owners to do what they can to push forward.

“My faith in God that’s what keeps me going,” said Chinander.

Gov. Walz’s Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to end on May 4.