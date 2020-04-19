Gunman Kills 16 in Rampage, Deadliest in Canadian History

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian police say 16 people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia.

It was the deadliest shooting in Canadian history.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman, and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

He was arrested by the RCMP Sunday in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia.

Police later said he had died. RCMP spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed that 16 people have been killed in addition to the shooter.