OMC Smokehouse, Corktown to Open; Merge into ‘OMC Express and Deli’

New business style hopes to bring back 20-25% of the 200 laid off employees.

DULUTH, Minn.- People missing the smoked meat and sandwiches in Lincoln Park are in luck. OMC Express and Deli will open Wednesday, as the result of merging OMC Smokehouse and Corktown Deli and Brews.

Both businesses have been closed through the pandemic.

According to owner Tom Hanson, the operation should put 20-25% of the 200 employees laid off back to work, with more to come depending on how busy it gets.

Now customers will be able to come and order at Corktown through one door, and leave through the other with their food in about 5 minutes, staff said.

“The layout of the business of the deli lends itself really more towards a quick interaction between customer and business,” said Managing Partner Jeff Petcoff. “Boy we’re really excited to get back to work and do what we do best, cooking good food and making people happy.”