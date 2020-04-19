Two New COVID-19 Cases, Ninth Death Reported in St. Louis County

MINNESOTA- Two new Coronavirus cases, and one death were reported in St. Louis County Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The county now has 48 positive cases and nine deaths total.

Statewide 13 new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number to 134, according to MDH.

Minnesota now has 2,356 positive cases, with 1,160 individuals released from isolation.

Meanwhile in Douglas County, Wisconsin, there have been 8 positive cases as of Saturday, and 372 negative cases. No deaths have been reported there.