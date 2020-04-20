Businesses Work to Give Meals for Workers

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the fight against Coronavirus goes on, people are showing their appreciation for the healthcare and other essential workers. Leading some businesses to come together to try and say thank you.

Two businesses in the Twin Ports are teaming up to reward workers who are on the front lines against Coronavirus.

“It’s good to be the one that can give back in a time like this,” said Patrick McCaffery, a Server for Famous Dave’s Restaurant.

Heritage Window and Door in Superior and Famous Dave’s in Duluth have teamed up to offer a buy-one-give-one promotion.

These meals will go to healthcare professionals, janitors, and anyone who is working to help keep people healthy during the pandemic. Meals will be given out over the next week and a half.

Orders opened up around 9:30 Monday morning and before noon they had hit their limit of 50 orders.

Heritage President Paul Kellner says he’s glad to be able to help out his community in a time of need.

“The community is very important to us because we’re locally owned. Friends and neighbors come and shop with us,” said Kellner. “So how do we help them in a time where they may not be as mobile as they potentially could be?”

The two businesses are also looking for other groups and businesses to sponsor this event. They say a donation of $400 can help them buy 50 meals for frontline workers.

This isn’t the only time that people in the twin ports can help out. Heritage and Famous Dave’s say they plan to keep going on Monday nights for the next 4-6 weeks.

McCaffery is glad to lend a hand for the next few Mondays.

“It’s cool how fast it’s kinda been selling out hitting the [maximum number of orders] today,” said McCaffery. “It’s been very cool so I’m excited to come back next week.”

Heritage Window and Door says orders are already being placed for next week. Pick-up will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. They are also trying to find a way to give out more meals.