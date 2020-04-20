City of Duluth Closes Wade Stadium Until July 1st

The Northwoods League is expected to make an announcement about scheduling later this week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the Northwoods League announced that Opening Day, which was set for May 26th, was postponed with no official date set to begin games. And Monday, the Duluth Huskies were dealt another blow, this time to their home field.

Duluth mayor Emily Larson announced that Wade Stadium would be closed to the public until July 1st. That means 17 home games for the Huskies will not be taking place, which is disappointing for fans of summer baseball.

“They are there. They are ready. They’re supportive. We’re anxious and hopefully we can get something rolling here well after that July date. We’ll just see how it goes. And of course, we’re just concerned, too. We don’t want people getting sick. We certainly don’t want people dying. None of this is worth that,” said team owner Michael Rosenzweig.

Scheduling becomes an issue now as the Huskies may have to begin the season with a very long road trip until Wade Stadium re-opens.

“That can be more than just a little bit grueling, not only for our team going, but for the visiting cities where we would be playing our games as they’ve already set their requirements that they needed for hotel accommodations for us. And now to make other teams in other cities have to double or triple up on that certainly would be something that would take time to put in place,” Rosenzweig said.

