DNR Increasing Burning Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota DNR is adding restrictions to burning permits and asking people to lower the number of recreational fires.

The combination of melting snow, low humidity, and lots of wind that comes with spring weather can lead to a fire.

City of Duluth Fire Marshal Sally McComb says being smart with recreational fires means fewer chances for wildfires that would take time and resources away from emergency services and hospitals during the pandemic.

“If we’re all at home doing our part being safe with our recreational fires or just safe with our fires in general, it’s just one less call fire departments need to run on,” said McComb.

The DNR says you can still have a fire, following typical safety protocols such as keeping it attended and extinguishing it when you’re done.