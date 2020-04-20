Duluth Pastry Chef Spreading Sweetness, Safety with Delivery of Cakes, Masks

Sweet Exchange delivery is going contactless with orders of cakes and cupcakes, along with a free handmade mask.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local pastry chef who was hoping to open a new storefront in Downtown Duluth is continuing to bring sweetness to people, with an added bonus.

The owner of Sweet Exchange is taking phone orders for contactless delivery of cakes and cupcakes. Think Ding Dong Ditch with a cake waiting on your doorstep.

She’s also handmaking cloth masks to go with the cakes for free.

Owner Lisa Quarles said she wants to be a source of a little joy for people, while also providing a resource that can be hard to get for some.

“One lady, I left it and she said ‘I was going to take out my sewing machine and try and make a mask, but I just didn’t know how’,” Quarles said. “I would just want to make people happy. It’s kind of a sad time right now and everyone would like a sweet cake.”

Quarles was set to open her storefront in the U.S. Bank building on Superior Street in March as a lunch spot. But with times as they are, she hopes to open sometime in May with more of a grab-and-go approach.

You can call Sweet Exchange at (218) 310-2412 to place an order.